Last night, former WWE Star Adam Rose tapped out to Bull James in the main event of the Atomic Revolutionary's Wrestling Star Spangled Slammer event in Rose's retirement match.

The report sent to Wrestling Inc. about the event said the ring was filled with streamers during Rose's entrance and wrestlers surrounded the ring afterwards with "Thank You, Adam" chants from the crowd.

James gave a speech about how Rose was always there for him when they were together in NXT and how much he appreciated him. Rose then thanked James and gave a shout out to Wes Briscoe (former FCW and TNA Star) who was at ringside. He also thanked the fans and said they were lucky to have such a great promotion.

Rose debuted back in 1995, where he mainly worked in the indie circuit until 2010 when he was signed by WWE's development system, Florida Championship Wrestling. Switching to NXT in 2012, Rose was called to the main roster in 2014 and released by the company in 2016.

Earlier this week in an interview with the Orlando Sentinel, Rose commented on his final days with WWE.

"I was an idiot at the end – a moron, a bumbling buffoon," Rose said. "I made mistake after mistake, a lot of them out of self-sabotage because I was so unhappy. I developed a drug addiction and just acted out in every way. The fact that WWE let me leave on what I consider good terms and helped me get clean is a miracle."