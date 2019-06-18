At AAA's Verano de Escandalo event this past weekend, Aerostar was stretchered to a local medical facility after landing predominantly on his head and shoulder during a massive dive from the light fixtures above the arena. As you can see in the video below, Aerostar is caught by a fellow performer during the dive but the momentum sends his shoulder and head slamming in to the floor below.

Después de lo sucedido con @aaaerostar1 en #VeranoDeEscándalo queremos informar que el Cadete del Cosmos se encuentra en buenas condiciones y estará bajo observación médica para descartar complicaciones. ?? #ÁnimoAerostar ?? pic.twitter.com/zjsIvbQ71X — Lucha Libre AAA (@luchalibreaaa) June 17, 2019

Shortly after the incident, AAA used the Twitch chat room to apparently confirm that Aerostar was going to make a full recovery from his injuries. He then tweeted some posts of his own, signifying that he had full use of his fingers and hands.

The Google translation of his post reads: "I will be totally honest with you is a very difficult flight to make but not impossible…. I promise to improve it, I'm going to give you the aesthetic you deserve. A flight that by height can not be practiced but I promise you that I will make it."

Since sending out a personal post, AAA's Twitter page has also sent out the following update concerning Aerostar's health:

"We have a medical report: After what happened with Aerostar in Verano De Escándalo we want to inform you that the Cadete del Cosmos is in good condition and will be under medical observation to rule out complications. #ÁnimoAerostar "

Cada ves está rivalidad está rebasando lo deportivo. Esto ocurrió ayer en Cancún y hoy en Verano de Escándalo nos volveremos a ver de frente Monster Clow voy por ti. Que es lo que quiere el público Máscara vs Máscara . @luchalibreaaa @LuchaAztecaAAA @Los_Aerofans pic.twitter.com/xlLHxmf0a5 — AEROSTAR OFICIAL AAA (@aaaerostar1) June 16, 2019