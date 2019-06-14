All Elite Wrestling has announced that their All Out pay-per-view is already sold out.

The pay-per-view reportedly sold out in just 15 minutes. Fans noted on social media how they were met with messages of long wait times, indicating that some fans were not able to get tickets before the show sold out.

AEW All Out will take place on Saturday, August 31 from the Sears Centre Arena near Chicago, IL. Matches announced include Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho vs. "Hangman" Adam Page to crown the first-ever AEW World Heavyweight Champion.

