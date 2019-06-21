- All Elite Wrestling released this video of WWE Hall of Famer Mike Tyson reuniting with Japanese wrestling host Fat Ass Masa while backstage at the recent AEW Double Or Nothing event in Las Vegas.

- ITV announced today that AEW's Fyter Fest and Fight for the Fallen events will air in the UK and Ireland through Fite TV, in partnership with ITV Box Office. Below is their full announcement:

"FYTER FEST" and "FIGHT FOR THE FALLEN" Available in UK & Ireland through FITE TV in collaboration with ITV Box Office ITV, the largest commercial television network in the UK, today announced that AEW's next two shows, FYTER FEST and FIGHT FOR THE FALLEN, will be available in the UK and Ireland through FITE TV in collaboration with ITV Box Office. Each show will be available in the UK for £8.99 and in Ireland for €9.99, respectively. Details about how to access FYTER FEST can be found at www.fite.tv. The highly anticipated FYTER FEST will take place in Daytona Beach on Saturday, June 29, during the CEO Fighting Game Championships, Florida's largest video gaming convention managed by Community Effort Orlando (CEO) Gaming. Before the live PPV event begins at 1:30 a.m. BST, Sunday, June 30, the hour-long pre-show special will stream for free on AEW's official YouTube channel youtube.com/allelitewrestling at 12:30 a.m. BST. FYTER FEST will feature electrifying match-ups including British wrestler Jimmy Havoc taking on Hangman Adam Page, MJF and Jungle Boy in a fatal four-way match, the debut of Jon Moxley as he clashes with Joey Janela, and a head-to-head match-up with Cody and Darby Allin. In addition, The Lucha Bros will team up with Laredo Kid to take on The Elite (The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega) in the main event. During the free pre-show, SCU, Private Party and the Best Friends will compete in a triple-threat tag team match with the winner advancing to ALL OUT on August 31 in Chicago for an opportunity for a first-round bye in the AEW World Tag Team Championship Tournament. FIGHT FOR THE FALLEN, AEW's third event following DOUBLE OR NOTHING and FYTER FEST, will take place in Daily's Place Amphitheatre at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, FL, on Saturday, July 13, just a few feet from where AEW was first introduced back in January. Before the live PPV event begins at 1:30 a.m. BST, Sunday, July 14, the hour-long pre-show special will stream for free on AEW's official YouTube channel youtube.com/allelitewrestling at 12:30 a.m. BST. FIGHT FOR THE FALLEN match-ups include Cody & Dustin Rhodes vs. The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega vs. CIMA, and Brandi Rhodes vs. Allie. Proceeds from the gate will benefit Jacksonville's Victim Assistance Advisory Council, which coordinates cooperative efforts among social service, criminal justice, mental health and other agencies to provide assistance to crime victims and their families.

- An AEW All Out press conference has been announced for the Starrcast III convention during Labor Day Weekend in Chicago. The press conference will take place on Thursday, August 29 at 7pm CT, and a special discussion with AEW Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes and former WCW announcer Tony Schiavone will take place after. The big All Out pay-per-view will then take place on Saturday, August 31. Details are in the tweet below:

