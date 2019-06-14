As noted, All Elite Wrestling's All Out pay-per-view sold out in just 15 minutes today. The pay-per-view is scheduled for Saturday, August 31 from the Sears Centre Arena near Chicago, which is the same place where the 2018 All In pay-per-view was held, which led to the creation of AEW.

There's talk that AEW maybe could've sold 100,000 tickets for All Out based on interest this morning. Most fans have sent word and tweeted about more than 50,000 people "in line" at once waiting to buy tickets on the website. The highest number of fans "in line" to buy tickets earlier today have been in the 70,000 - 77,000 range. There was a limit of 4 tickets per purchase today, but several have tweeted about missing out.

It should be noted that scalpers were able to secure a large number of All Out tickets and as usual, they have marked them up. Stubhub currently has All Out tickets for $999, $1500, $1750, $2000, $2295, $2499 and a few for $5000. Tickets on the secondary market are going for as low as $125, but there are very few at that price. Many are priced at various points between $135 and $300.

AEW also sold a number of travel packages for All Out. The prices were $449 for the Super VIP Experience, $269 for the VIP Experience, $1,399 for a two-night Holiday Inn Super VIP Travel Package for 2, $1,039 for a two-night Holiday Inn VIP Travel Package for 2, and $1,199 for a two-night Hyatt Regency VIP Travel Package for 2. As of this writing, they have just a few of the three cheapest packages left.

Matches announced for All Out include Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega, plus Chris Jericho vs. "Hangman" Adam Page to crown the first-ever AEW World Heavyweight Champion. This will likely be the final big AEW event before their weekly TV show begins airing on TNT in October.

All Out and AEW have been trending on social media for the quick sell out.

Below are Twitter reactions from AEW Executive Vice Presidents The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, Cody Rhodes, plus Page:

AJ Russo contributed to this article.