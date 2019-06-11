As noted, All Elite Wrestling Executive Vice President Kenny Omega appeared at the E3 gaming convention on Monday and revealed that the upcoming AEW Fyter Fest event will air for free online, via B/R Live.

AEW and TNT officially announced today that Fyter Fest will air live, for free, at 8pm ET on Saturday, June 29.

AEW has also released a new video promo for Fyter Fest, which you can see below. The promo hypes up the official AEW in-ring debut of Jon Moxley, who will face Joey Janela.

Fyter Fest, from AEW and CEO Gaming, will take place on Saturday, June 29 from Daytona Beach, Florida. Tickets will go on sale this Wednesday at 12 noon ET.

The following matches have been announced for AEW Fyter Fest:

Hardcore Match

Jebailey vs. Michael Nakazawa

The Elite (The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega) vs. Rey Fenix, Pentagon Jr. and a mystery partner

Cody Rhodes vs. Darby Allin

Jon Moxley's AEW in-ring debut vs. Joey Janela

"Hangman" Adam Page vs. MJF vs Jungle Boy vs. Jimmy Havoc