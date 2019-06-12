All Elite Wrestling announced today that former WWE Superstar Shawn Spears (Tye Dillinger) has officially signed with the promotion.

Spears made his AEW debut at the recent Double Or Nothing pay-per-view, in the Casino Battle Royale that took place during the "Buy In" pre-show. He entered at #9 and was eliminated by the #10 entrant, Dustin Thomas. Spears left the match with no eliminations.

Spears continues to take indie bookings via [email protected] He will face Impact Wrestling star Moose on Friday, June 14 for the Atomic Revolutionary Wrestling promotion in Cocoa, Florida. He's also booked to face Markus Burke in Toronto on Saturday, July 6 for the Smash Wrestling promotion. Smash has Spears booked the next night in London, Ontario, in a tag team match with Cody Deaner against Tyson Dux and Derek Wylde. You can keep up with Spears' other indie bookings via his Twitter, @Perfec10n.

As we've noted, Spears and WWE Superstar Tyler Breeze are opening a new wrestling school together in Apopka, Florida next month. Flatbacks Training is now accepting applications at [email protected], and their first eight-week training class will begin on Monday, July 1.

