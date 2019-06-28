AEW Fyter Fest will take place tomorrow from the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida. Join us for live coverage beginning at 7 pm ET for The Buy In pre-show, the main card begins at 8 pm ET. The event will stream for free on B/R Live.

Tomorrow's card will feature Jon Moxley's AEW in-ring debut against Joey Janela. Also, The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega will take on Pentagon Jr. Fenix, and Laredo Kid. Below is the full lineup.

Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks vs. Pentagon Jr., Fenix, and Laredo Kid

Jon Moxley vs. Joey Janela

Cody vs. Darby Allin

Adam Page vs. MJF vs. Jungle Boy vs. Jimmy Havoc

Yuka Sakazaki vs. Riho vs. Nyla Rose

Christopher Daniels vs. CIMA

HARDCORE MATCH (PRE-SHOW)

Michael Nakazawa vs. Jebailey

PRE-SHOW

SCU vs. Private Party vs. Best Friends

Winner advances to All Out for a shot at a first round bye in AEW World Tag Team Championship Tournament.