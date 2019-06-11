All Elite Wrestling Executive Vice President Kenny Omega appeared at the E3 gaming convention on Monday and confirmed that the AEW Fyter Fest event will air live and free online.

Omega noted that the company wants to help introduce new fans to the product. He did not specify where the event will air, but online promotional material for the event includes the B/R Live logo, and the B/R Live website has Fyter Fest listed on their schedule. It was previously confirmed that B/R Live would air the event at 8pm ET that night, but now we know that it will be streaming for free.

Fyter Fest, from AEW and CEO Gaming, will take place on Saturday, June 29 from Daytona Beach, Florida. Tickets will go on sale this Wednesday at 12 noon ET.

The following matches have been announced for AEW Fyter Fest:

Hardcore Match

Jebailey vs. Michael Nakazawa

The Elite (The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega) vs. Rey Fenix, Pentagon Jr. and a mystery partner

Cody Rhodes vs. Darby Allin

Jon Moxley's AEW in-ring debut vs. Joey Janela

"Hangman" Adam Page vs. MJF vs Jungle Boy vs. Jimmy Havoc

You can see a clip from Omega's E3 appearance below: