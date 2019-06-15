- Above is a clip from AEW Double or Nothing of when Brandi Rhodes switched up the triple threat match between Kylie Rae, Britt Baker, and Nyla Rose. Dressed in her ring gear, Rhodes came out to let everyone know she wanted the match to be "awesome" by adding another wrestler, which ended up being Awesome Kong.

- In the video below it was announced Cody and Brandi Rhodes' dog, Pharaoh, will be doing another meet and greet at Starrcast III during All Out weekend in August. Last time around, Pharaoh's meet and greet raised $10,000 for charity, one-hundred percent of the proceeds will again be sent to PAWS Chicago.

- At a 3-2-1 Battle event, Sonny Kiss and AEW Referee Aubrey Edwards showed off their dance moves. Cody noticed the video and responded with just a gif of Ron Swanson from Parks and Recreation.