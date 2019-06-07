- As seen above, All Elite Wrestling has released exclusive footage from after the recent Double Or Nothing pay-per-view went off the air from inside the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The pay-per-view ended with the debuting Jon Moxley taking out Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega, following Jericho's main event win over Omega. The video picks up with Moxley making his exit to the backstage area and then we see a bloody Omega being helped up by officials, medics and members of The Elite.

The Elite's Omega, Cody Rhodes, "Hangman" Adam Page and The Young Bucks, along with Brandi Rhodes, then appeared in the ring and on the stage to address the crowd and thank them. Cody noted that Omega wrestled the main event with a broken nose. He also thanked Moxley for raising the stakes in Las Vegas by coming to AEW, and promised to never let the fans down.

- The AEW referee team looks to be made up of Paul Turner, Rick Knox, Bryce Remsburg, Impact Hall of Famer Earl Hebner, and Aubrey Edwards. Aubrey has used the "Gearl Hebner" nickname over the years and looks to be a big fan of Earl.

Turner, who noted on Twitter that he is the Head Official, tweeted the following group shot from the pay-per-view yesterday, and gave props to the team for calling Double Or Nothing: