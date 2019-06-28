As seen above, AEW has released the cold open video for tomorrow's Fyter Fest event.

Fyter Fest, from AEW and CEO Gaming, will take place tomorrow from Daytona Beach, Florida. It will air live for free on Bleacher Report Live at 8pm ET, and we will have live coverage here on the site.

The following matches have been announced for AEW Fyter Fest:

Non-Sanctioned Match

Jon Moxley's AEW in-ring debut vs. Joey Janela

The Elite (The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega) vs. Rey Fenix, Pentagon Jr. and Laredo Kid

Cody Rhodes vs. Darby Allin

"Hangman" Adam Page vs. MJF vs Jungle Boy vs. Jimmy Havoc

Nyla Rose vs. Riho vs. Yuka Sakazaki

Christopher Daniels vs. Cima

The Buy In Pre-show

SoCal Uncensored vs. Private Party vs. The Best Friends

Winners advance to All Out for a shot at a first-round bye in the AEW World Tag Team Titles tournament.

The Buy In Pre-show: Hardcore Match

Alex Jebailey vs. Michael Nakazawa

The Buy In Pre-show

Kylie Rae vs. Leva Bates (with Peter Avalon)