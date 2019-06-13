- AEW recently released this clip of SoCal Uncensored's Christopher Daniels, Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky doing their backstage promo after the six-man win over OWE stars Cima, El Lindaman and T-Hawk at Double Or Nothing, which was the opening match.

Daniels commented on SCU being focused on the AEW Tag Team Titles when they are introduced. He said, "Look at us, look at the three of us. You know what this is? This is 6 decades plus of pain and swear, and tears, and blood. 60 plus years in this wrestling business and tonight is night one. So you know, you know SCU brought every bit of the A Game and when the Tag Titles are decided, when the time comes to ask who the best tag team in the world is, we'll put these boys right upfront because we're going to be there, and we will S-C-U in the ring."

- In a bit of trivia on Jon Moxley, he recently became the first man to win both the WWE United States Title and the IWGP United States Title. As noted, Moxley defeated Juice Robinson for the IWGP US Title in his debut for New Japan Pro Wrestling at the NJPW Best of the Super Juniors 26 Finals on June 5.

- AEW posted a warning to fans planning on buying tickets for the All Out pay-per-view tomorrow at noon EST when they go on sale. You can read the full alert below. All Out takes place on Saturday, August 31 from the Sears Centre Arena near Chicago, and will feature Moxley vs. Kenny Omega plus Chris Jericho vs. "Hangman" Adam Page to crown the first-ever AEW World Heavyweight Champion.

"Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 14 at 11:00am CT. Sign up for an online account for quick and easy online shopping. Your account lets you easily manage your tickets and update your personal information. If you already have an account you may also check your account and confirm your password. There will be a high volume of web traffic and it is highly recommended that you have an account before the on sale. To create your online account or sign in with your current account here ... https://bit.ly/2XeO0Ac"

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 14 at 11:00am CT.



Sign up for an online account for quick and easy online shopping. Your account lets you easily manage your tickets and update your personal information.

(1/3) pic.twitter.com/Bkt8D6fn5S — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) June 13, 2019

If you already have an account you may also check your account and confirm your password.



There will be a high volume of web traffic and it is highly recommended that you have an account before the on sale. (2/3) pic.twitter.com/mRM5hK1hS3 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) June 13, 2019