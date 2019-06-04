- As seen above, AEW has released the full promo from The Elite that took place inside the MGM Grand Garden Arena from the Double Or Nothing "Buy In" pre-show on May 25 in Las Vegas. The segment featured AEW Executive Vice Presidents Cody Rhodes, The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega, along with AEW Chief Brand Officer Brandi Rhodes.

- AEW noted on Twitter that their new "Unscripted Violence" t-shirt for Jon Moxley is the #1 selling shirt at Pro Wrestling Tees. They tweeted the following on that shirt and the new shirt for Kharma:

- AEW's Dr. Britt Baker and "Hangman" Adam Page were visiting with the NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars earlier this week at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, FL. The Jaguars are owned by the Khan family, which also owns AEW. Below is a photo of Baker and Page with Jaguars Head Coach Doug Marrone: