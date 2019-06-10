It looks like All Elite Wrestling could be planning to release their pay-per-view events on video.

The official AEW Twitter account issued a poll today to gauge fan interest in a potential AEW Double Or Nothing DVD or Blu-ray release.

The poll asked, "Which format would you like to see #AEW's #DoubleOrNothing released on... #AEWDoN #AEWDVD #AEWBluRay"

As of this writing, 76% have voted for the Blu-ray release. As of this writing, there have been 27,228 votes since the poll was issued at 9:55am ET today.

On a related note, AEW TV partner TNT fueled speculation on a potential AEW video game this past weekend. Fans often ask AEW stars about a video game when responding to their posts on social media. TNT made a tweet on Friday that asked fans to tag friends who would've stayed up all night playing an AEW video game for the Nintendo 64 console.

The tweet, which could have been a way to gauge interest on a potential video game for the new pro wrestling promotion, included an edited cover of a WWE or WCW N64 video game, possibly No Mercy or Revenge, featuring Chris Jericho along with AEW Executive Vice Presidents The Young Bucks, Cody Rhodes and Kenny Omega.

You can see both tweets below: