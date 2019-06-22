All Elite Wrestling applied for the trademark "Wednesday Night Dynamite," on June 18, possibly leading towards which night their weekly TNT show will air. The show will premiere in the fall later this year.

As noted, AEW had also applied for "Tuesday Night Dynamite," looking to possibly fill in Tuesday nights once SmackDown moves to Fridays on FOX on October 4.

Back in May it was officially announced AEW would be partnering up with TNT, while also utilizing B/R Live as a platform to stream events. Despite the $50 price tag, last month's AEW Double or Nothing was a success with an estimated 98,500-113,000 PPV buys worldwide.

The promotion is following that up with AEW Fyter Fest on June 29 in Daytona Beach, Florida, which will stream for free on B/R Live.

