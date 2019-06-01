AJ Styles spoke with the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal about the first time he faced WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins 13 years ago, if he has any dream matches left in WWE, and fans reacting to his matches.

At this year's WWE Money in the Bank, Styles came up short in his championship match against Rollins. He noted after their match on the indie 13 years ago, he wasn't surprised Rollins would become such a success in pro wrestling.

"I've been told that after that match, his parents realized he was going to be really good at this," Styles recalled. "There was something about Seth that you can't explain, but it's an 'It' factor and he had it that young. 13 years ago, I was absolutely, 100 percent correct when I said Seth is going to be a big thing."

Although Styles has had plenty of big matches checked off during his time in WWE, the former WWE Champion was asked if any remained. He first said the WWE Universe will ultimately determine what their dream matches are, but for him, Rey Mysterio is still someone he'd like to go one-on-one with.

"I've had a lot of dream matches here, but it isn't up to me, it's the WWE Universe and what they want, their dream match," Styles explained. "They're spending hard-earned money to see these dream matches, so I want to be sure I give that to them. I have yet to be able to get in there with Rey Mysterio like I would like to because I know how good he is. Any time I'm with [Luke] Gallows and [Karl] Anderson, I feel like we bring out the best in each other as far as entertainment goes."

Getting back to the fans, Styles was asked about when the WWE Universe takes in his bouts, what tips him off that things are going well in the ring?

"It's hard to know - sometimes they're quiet and so into the match that they're not saying much, and other times they're so crazy that you know it's great" Styles explained. "The truth of the matter is we react off of them. A lot of people don't understand because they haven't experience it, but fans are everything and they make everything that much better."