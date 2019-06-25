- It looks like Aleister Black has finally found someone to pick a fight with him. As seen above, this week's WWE SmackDown featured another cryptic vignette with Black talking about how he's been begging someone to fight him, but this segment ended with a mystery man knocking on Black's door.

There's no word yet on who was knocking on Black's door to fight, but we noted earlier how a Cesaro vs. Black feud is reportedly the works for a match at WWE Extreme Rules. We should know more about Black's mystery opponent next week.

- The feud between The Singh Brothers and The Lucha House Party will continue on next Tuesday's WWE 205 Live episode with a Tornado Tag Team match.

- Below is a promo for tomorrow's WWE NXT episode, featuring the first-ever NXT Women's Title Steel Cage match with Shayna Baszler defending against Io Shirai. As noted, NXT Tag Team Champions The Street Profits will defend against The Forgotten Sons on the same episode.