- A Battle Royal has been announced for next Wednesday's WWE NXT UK episode on the WWE Network. The winner will become the new #1 contender to NXT UK Women's Champion Toni Storm for a future title shot. Participants announced for the match include Piper Niven, Killer Kelly, Candy Floss, Jinny, Nina Samuels, Isla Dawn, Rhea Ripley, Xia Brookside, Kay Lee Ray and Jazzy Gabert.

- As noted, this week's WWE SmackDown featured another backstage promo from Aleister Black. The big man of the blue brand has been looking for a fight since coming to SmackDown in the 2019 Superstar Shakeup, and this week he was practically begging for a new opponent.

Top international indie talent Mark Haskins took to Twitter today and responded to the former Tommy End. The two have done battle on the European indie scene several times over the years.

Haskins wrote, "Come at me, Tommy @WWEAleister"

Black responded, "Ahh If only the bridge crossed like that.. I'd gladly end up planting both my soles in your face and frighten your children once more."

"My children would murder you," Haskins fired back.

