- WWE posted this video of The Miz playing golf at Pebble Beach ahead of the US Open this week, in a celebrity game organized by the United States Golf Association.

- WWE Hall of Famer Howard Finkel turns 69 years old today while Hall of Famer Mick Foley turns 54, Hall of Famer "Superstar" Billy Graham turns 76, and former WWE Tough Enough winner Sara Lee turns 27.

- There's still no word yet on if Alexa Bliss vs. Natalya will take place at WWE Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia later today, but the two are making promotional appearances in the Kingdom. As seen below, Bliss and Natalya were covered as they visited kids at the King Faisal Specialist Hospital with Ricochet, Mojo Rawley, Apollo, Robert Roode and Roman Reigns: