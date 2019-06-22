Alexa Bliss shared a video today about being invited on stage while she was at a Bowling for Soup concert. She shared that they were her all-time favorite band and used the hashtag, #lifemade to caption the video.

Bliss also shared that they dedicated one of her favorite songs to her during the concert.

The lead singer Jaret Reddick commented on her post, "So glad you made it out!! See you in Texas!" He also shared a photo with her on his Instagram, which you can see below:

Tomorrow, June 23, Bliss will be challenging SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley for her title at WWE Stomping Grounds. Stomping Ground is taking place at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington and it will start at 7 ET on the WWE Network.

Below is video of Bliss appearing on stage: