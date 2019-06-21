Alexa Bliss recently spoke with The New York Post and revealed that she feared her WWE career was over after her recent concussion issues. The Post noted that Bliss suffered multiple concussions and dealt with their effects since last fall, forcing her to miss matches at Evolution, WrestleMania 35 and Money In the Bank. Bliss was concerned that she would never wrestle again.

"Absolutely, I think after the second concussion I was very worried about not being able to get back in the ring, especially because I didn't know what was going on with my brain," Bliss said. "There's so many different types of concussions and I didn't know that at the time. Each one had to be treated differently and the fact that I didn't know what was going on with my brain and didn't know until I saw the concussion specialist, it made me very scared."

It was revealed that Bliss visited concussion expert Dr. Michael Collins in Pittsburgh and that helped put many of her fears to rest, and gave her a better handle on the injury. Bliss also talked with SmackDown Tag Team Champion Daniel Bryan about ways to keep the brain healthy.

"The stuff that he [Dr. Collins] taught me about concussions and injury has been so mind opening and mind blowing, actually," the 27-year-old Bliss said. "It made me feel like for the first time that I actually was in control of my own injury and actually well aware of what was going on in my brain and it made me feel so much better about returning to the ring because concussions are a scary thing.

"But the way they explained it, it made it seem tolerable and the fact that you could make a full recovery, and them being certain of that, just made me feel that much better."

Bliss is set to challenge SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley at Sunday's WWE Stomping Grounds pay-per-view. New partner Nikki Cross will be in her corner. Bliss said she wants to see WWE continue to build stars for the women's division as a way to continue the momentum from WrestleMania 35, where she says "our women took over."

"We need to keep developing these characters and giving them exposure because the more people that are built, the more people we have to work with and the more stories we get to tell," Bliss said.