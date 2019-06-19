Alexa Bliss recently spoke with Scott Fishman of TV Insider and said the recent trip to Saudi Arabia for WWE Super ShowDown was different than the trip to Abu Dhabi in December 2017.

WWE hoped that Bliss vs. Natalya would take place at Super ShowDown earlier this month but they were unable to get approval from the Saudi government. While they did not get to perform, Bliss and Natalya visited children at a hospital, did some shopping and took in the environment in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Bliss said she believes progress is being made when it comes to featuring women on the cards of these big events in the Kingdom.

"I didn't really know what to expect in Saudi Arabia," Bliss said. "I knew it wasn't going to be like Abu Dhabi. It's very interesting to see how everything is over there. We had fun. When Nattie and I got to interact with kids in the hospital, they knew who we were. They know the product. The show itself was awesome. It was actually a really good experience.

"Every woman Natalya and I spoke to were super welcoming and asking us how we liked Jeddah. They said whatever they could do to make our stay better to let them know. Women there were just so excited to meet us. We had so many come up to us thanking us for coming and how they really hope to see a match. I think it's definitely within reach. Everyone seems to be on board with us having match there."

Regarding her recent work on WWE TV with Nikki Cross, Bliss said she's taken a liking to the emerging talent. Bliss revealed that they are now traveling together, and said they are just having fun.

"I love working with characters who are new and haven't been in the title picture," Bliss said. "We are just having fun with it. That's the best part of it. Everything we are doing, interacting, is just us. I think us having reads nice on camera with our natural chemistry. We've been traveling together. It's always fun when you get along with the person you work with. That can help. We haven't seen her too much on WWE TV, so if this helps build her character while having fun at the same time, it's a good situation to be in."

Bliss is scheduled to challenge SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley at Sunday's WWE Stomping Grounds pay-per-view. The RAW Superstar said she's glad to return to regular action after being sidelined due to concussions. The Goddess said she's now more prepared than ever.

"At first I was very nervous, coming back to the ring because I didn't know exactly what was going on in my head," Bliss admitted. "I knew I had a concussion, but I didn't really research concussions. Then I was sent to a concussion specialist in Pittsburgh who pretty much schooled me on pretty much everything on concussions.

"It made me feel a lot better about the whole situation. It made me feel I was in charge of my injury. It made me feel like I understood it. I'm definitely not nervous at all being in the ring. I was at first, but now that I'm educated on the topic and know the steps to take to make sure it doesn't happen again. With the brain exercises that I do and eye exercises, I feel like I'm more prepared than ever now."