Alexa Bliss jumped on Instagram to remind fans she's a three-time RAW Women's Champion and two-time SmackDown Women's Champion by posting a photo of her championship victories against Bayley, Nia Jax, Sasha Banks, and Becky Lynch (twice). Bliss "thanked" her previous opponents for their efforts in making her wins possible.

"In case you needed a visual. Thank you to Bayley, Nia Jax, Sasha Banks and 2-time 'thank you' to Becky for making this possible. #WWE #NiaJax #Bayley #Sasha #Becky2Loss"

In the responses, Nia Jax commented, "Lol! You brat #YoureWelcome," and Charlotte posted a "fire" emoji.

On this past week's SmackDown, Bliss defeated Carmella and Charlotte to become the new number one contender for Bayley's SmackDown Women's Championship. The two will meet at WWE Stomping Grounds on June 23 in Tacoma, Washington.