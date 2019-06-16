For the past two years NXT TakeOver: WarGames has been featured in November during Survivor Series weekend. Back in 2017, The Undisputed Era (Adam Cole, Bobby Fish, and Kyle O'Reilly) defeated The Authors of Pain & Roderick Strong, and Sanity (Alexander Wolfe, Eric Young, and Killian Dain). Last year, Pete Dunne, Ricochet, and War Raiders defeated The Undisputed Era.

In NXT UK, the stable Imperium currently features WWE UK Champion WALTER, Fabian Aichner, Marcel Barthel, and Alexander Wolfe. During an interview with talkSPORT's The Pro Wrestling Show, Wolfe was asked about Imperium ever getting a crack at Undisputed Era.

"Two words for you: War Games," Wolfe said. "I will do a picture [online] right now with Imperium on it—and it's happened before already—some fans, they want to see it, they post underneath it, 'Give me Undisputed Era vs. Imperium.'"

The idea of having an NXT vs. NXT UK match appealed to Wolfe, who felt like despite NXT UK being a fairly new brand, the talent there is more than capable of putting on a match like WarGames.

"It would be awesome, the NXT family is big," Wolfe responded. "We all know each other from the indies. NXT is bigger, has more production, NXT UK is quite new, but what is not quite new are the people in there with their experience. A lot of people have wrestled a long time before NXT UK on the British circuit, on the indie circuit, worldwide. People have been over to Japan and they have a lot of experience, so the product is new, but the people know what to do and they are good."

This year's TakeOver: WarGames is on November 23 at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois.