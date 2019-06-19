- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE SmackDown in Ontario, California.

- WWE has announced that they will return to Manila in The Philippines on Friday, September 20 for a live event at Araneta Coliseum. Tickets go on sale Saturday, June 22, and will run from P1,575 to P15,750.

Superstars announced for the live event include WWE Champion Kofi Kingston, SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley, WWE Women's Tag Team Champions The IIconics, WWE Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor, Roman Reigns, Charlotte Flair, Big E, Xavier Woods, Elias, Kevin Owens, Asuka, Shinsuke Nakamura, Rusev and Carmella.

- As noted, the dark match before last night's WWE SmackDown saw Ali defeat Buddy Murphy in singles action. Ali tweeted this quick clip from the match and wrote, "Hands of stone, ya know. #SDLive"