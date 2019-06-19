Our condolences go out to Andrade on the passing of his aunt.

Andrade wrote on Twitter last night, "Now my aunt, now you are with my mom, I love you!!"

The passing of Andrade's mother comes a week after the passing of his mother.

Andrade and girlfriend Charlotte Flair had received some time off from WWE following the passing of his mother, but they were backstage for last night's WWE SmackDown. Andrade did a backstage attack angle with Apollo, but Flair did not appear. Flair was backstage, according to posts on social media.

You can see Andrade's tweet below: