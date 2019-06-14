Charlotte Flair is scheduled to return to action for WWE at Saturday's SmackDown live event from Denver, Colorado. She's also booked for Sunday's live event in Salt Lake City, Utah and Tuesday's SmackDown in Ontario, California. As we've noted, Flair and Andrade were given some time off earlier this month due to the passing of Andrade's mother.

It's being reported that Andrade is not scheduled to return to action this weekend, but that is incorrect as he is scheduled for Sunday's show in Salt Lake City. He is not listed for any other shows this week, including Tuesday's SmackDown in Ontario. Andrade has been out of action since the loss to WWE Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor at Super ShowDown last Friday. His mother reportedly passed away while he was in Saudi Arabia.

Lars Sullivan is scheduled to have the weekend WWE live events off due to the knee injury that he recently suffered, possibly during the RAW match against The Lucha House Party, according to F4Wonline.com. As noted, Lars was scheduled to face Matt Hardy on Tuesday's SmackDown, but he's suffering an injury that is worse than originally believed. Word is that Lars was still scheduled to be at Monday's RAW, but that could just be for a check-up.

On a related note, RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch is off tonight's live event in Winnipeg, Manitoba, due to a convention appearance in San Antonio, Texas. Lynch is scheduled to be back on the road for Saturday's live event in Anaheim, California, Sunday's live event in San Diego, and Monday's RAW in Los Angeles.