- The above video is a new video from UpUpDownDown. The video is about Alexa Bliss and Zack Ryder talking about Disney and about who is the bigger fan.

- It was reported earlier today by Ringside News that Andrade's mother, Juanis Oropeza passed away hours after his Super ShowDown match in Jeddah, Saudi Arabai.

Natalya was just one of the many Superstars that sent him condolences on social media. Below is her tweet:

I am so saddened to hear of the loss of Andrade's mother. My thoughts and prayers to @AndradeCienWWE and his entire family. — Nattie (@NatbyNature) June 9, 2019

- WWE posted a video of Kevin Owens and Becky Lynch being guests at the Special Olympics Connecticut torch lighting ceremony. Below is the video: