We've noted earlier, via F4Wonline.com, how Charlotte Flair was scheduled to return at the weekend WWE live event in Denver, Colorado. She did not work any of the weekend WWE live events, and was still taking time off with Andrade. Andrade had been listed for Sunday's show in Salt Lake City, Utah, but he did not appear.

Andrade and Flair have had time away from WWE due to the passing of Andrade's mother, which occurred while he was in Saudi Arabia for WWE Super ShowDown earlier this month. It's believed that both Superstars will be at this week's WWE SmackDown from Ontario, California, but they are not currently booked for any matches at Sunday's WWE Stomping Grounds pay-per-view.

Flair took to Twitter today and posted a photo with a SmackDown on Fox backdrop, noting that she will soon be the Queen of Fox. WWE's blue brand will premiere on Fox Friday nights beginning on October 4, and Flair has been featured heavily in promotional material for the move.

On a related note, Andrade took to Twitter today for his first public comments since recently thanking some for their well-wishes over the passing of his mother. He wrote today, "Many thanks to WWE, family, girlfriend, friends and fans for all the support !! GRACIAS TE AMO MAMA"

You can see both of their tweets below: