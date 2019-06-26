WWE drew another weak crowd for last night's SmackDown episode from the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon.

As seen below, the arena was filled with empty seats and tarps were used to curtain off certain areas. RAW isn't drawing weekly sold out crowds these days, but SmackDown crowds have been down for some time now.

Below are a few photos from last night's SmackDown. It should be noted that the first photo was taken during the pre-show dark match, which saw Ali defeat Buddy Murphy, but the other photos were taken at various points during the tapings.

More half empty arenas at WWE Shows sadly, regardless I had fun and was a great show imo @adamwilbourn @andyhmurray pic.twitter.com/DJv3yxFUdp — JC Aleksa (@JcAleksa) June 26, 2019

So this is the attendance for SmackDown Live tonight.



I don't know about you but this is freaking sad.#SDLive pic.twitter.com/boGLYlmo5y — Phil Ouimette (@ouimette_philip) June 26, 2019

@CBCVancouver @NEWS1130 @TripleH @GlobalBC

As you can see tarps are out in full force on SmackDown in Portland tonight. Fans dressed as empty seats. Pathetic attendance.

You'd think Vancouver BC could get a TV taping or Raw soon? But No! Aug 2003 last one! pic.twitter.com/hl5ySPs84Q — Shawn (@Shawn86764868) June 26, 2019