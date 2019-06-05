- SmackDown Tag Team Champions Daniel Bryan and Rowan were off WWE SmackDown again this week, but they did appear in a backstage segment with Heavy Machinery that was released online, seen above. Chad Gable appeared at the end of the segment, taking notes on the two teams.

The segment began with Sarah Schreiber interviewing Bryan and Rowan about last week's comments on the tag team division being a joke, and the challenge from Heavy Machinery. Schreiber asked about the comments and backing away from the challenge.

"Sarah, it's observations like that, that are destroying the planet," Bryan said. "You take important factual information and manipulate it for your own agenda. You see, we actually accepted the challenge from Heavy Machinery last week, but refused to defend our championships in the fracking state of Oklahoma. But this week, we realized that Heavy Machinery isn't actually eligible to compete."

That's when Rowan explained that they are The Planet's Champions, but Otis isn't from this planet. Bryan joked that defending Earth from extraterrestrials isn't part of their job. Otis and Tucker then interrupted and knocked the champions for turning the challenge down. Tucker said Bryan and Rowan can joke all they want, but the jokes will end when they step in the ring with each other.

- The dark main event after this week's WWE 205 Live tapings from Laredo, Texas saw SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley retain her title over Charlotte Flair.

- This week's SmackDown episode saw Apollo tangle with Andrade for a few minutes until WWE Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor hit the ring to further his Super ShowDown feud with Andrade. The match never began and Apollo barely received any TV time, which has been the case since he came to the blue brand from RAW in the 2019 WWE Superstar Shakeup.

Apollo has not publicly commented on the match as of this writing, but he did re-tweet a fan comment that said he deserves better. The fan wrote, "Man... @WWEApollo deserves better. #sdlive"

Below is the full tweet that was re-tweeted by Apollo, and is currently sitting at the top of his Twitter feed: