- The Miz and Maryse filmed an episode of Carpool Karaoke for Apple TV after last night's WWE SmackDown from Ontario, California. As seen in the fan video above, the performance brought them into the arena as Miz sang "We're Not Gonna Take It" by Twisted Sister.

As noted, Daniel Bryan and The Bella Twins filmed an episode of Carpool Karaoke on Monday. There was speculation on Ronda Rousey, Marina Shafir, Jessamyn Duke and WWE NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler filming an episode on Tuesday.

- Another back-to-back set of NXT TV tapings have been announced for Full Sail University. The tapings will be held on Wednesday, September 11 and Thursday, September 12. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 26 at 10am EST and as usual, they will quickly sell out. We noted before how the Full Sail tapings after "Takeover: Toronto II" will be held on Thursday, August 15. Those tapings have been sold out.

- WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler will be opening a new location for his King Jerry Lawler Memphis BBQ restaurants in Benton, Louisiana this Friday, June 21 from 11am until 4pm. Lawler's main location is in Cordova, Tennessee. He tweeted the following on Friday's grand opening:

Grand opening of Jerry Lawler's BBQ...Benton, LA This Friday! pic.twitter.com/G9trHvX6v3 — Jerry Lawler (@JerryLawler) June 19, 2019

