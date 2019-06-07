Lance Storm made some tweets today that some fans are speculating were directed towards WWE star, Matt Riddle. Though Storm's second tweet states that it wasn't directed to anyone, in particular, that's not stopping the speculation that it's about Riddle's feud with Goldberg.

Since this has started, Goldberg has blocked Matt Riddle and in one of his post's today, Riddle wrote, "Awesome job bro, you're already bleeding and the match hasn't even started."

Riddle made a video (that has now been deleted) where he calls Goldberg, "the worst wrestler in the business." The video was posted after Goldberg's match against The Undertaker at today's Super ShowDown.

Below are Storm's tweets as well as Riddle's tweets:

I considered myself a Professional Wrestler and that first part wasn't just because I got paid. It's how I tried to conduct myself. — Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) June 7, 2019

This is not directed at anyone in particular, but if you thought it was directed at you, that probably tells you something. ?? https://t.co/vRqWYW10zf — Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) June 7, 2019

I can't wait to watch your match this Friday so I can see how good you are at wrestling ???????? pic.twitter.com/Ck3Sz5JnMn — matthew riddle (@SuperKingofBros) June 5, 2019