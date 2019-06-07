Lance Storm made some tweets today that some fans are speculating were directed towards WWE star, Matt Riddle. Though Storm's second tweet states that it wasn't directed to anyone, in particular, that's not stopping the speculation that it's about Riddle's feud with Goldberg.

Since this has started, Goldberg has blocked Matt Riddle and in one of his post's today, Riddle wrote, "Awesome job bro, you're already bleeding and the match hasn't even started."

Riddle made a video (that has now been deleted) where he calls Goldberg, "the worst wrestler in the business." The video was posted after Goldberg's match against The Undertaker at today's Super ShowDown.

Below are Storm's tweets as well as Riddle's tweets: