The Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA is now advertising a new Triple Threat for the WWE Title for the July 14 WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view with champion Kofi Kingston, Dolph Ziggler and Kevin Owens.

This match was previously advertised as Kofi defending against Owens and Randy Orton in a Triple Threat.

The arena is also advertising AJ Styles vs. a mystery opponent. Styles vs. Drew McIntyre was previously advertised. McIntyre is now advertised to team with Shane McMahon for a Handicap Match against Roman Reigns, which was previously advertised as Shane and Elias vs. Reigns.

Baron Corbin vs. WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins in a Tables Match is still being advertised for the arena.

We should start to get a better idea of the Extreme Rules matches with tonight's RAW and tomorrow's SmackDown.