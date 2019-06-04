Atsushi Aoki passed away on Monday following a motorcycle accident in Tokyo, Japan. He was 41 years old.

Aoki reportedly was reportedly making a curve in a tunnel when he hit a wall, according to Chris Charlton.

Aoki is the reigning AJPW Junior Heavyweight Champion, having won the title two weeks ago. He was scheduled to defend his title against Hikaru Sato on June 18th. He held the title on four separate occasions, the most in the promotion's history.

We here at Wrestling Inc. send their condolences out to the friends and family of Atsushi Aoki.

It is with great sadness we confirm Atsushi Aoki has passed away. Thank you for everything. May you rest in peace. ?? pic.twitter.com/GmMGpK4sMT — ??????? (English) (@alljapan_eng) June 4, 2019

Justin Jacobs contributed to this article.