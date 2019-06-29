WWE Hall of Famer Billy Gunn's son Austin Gunn has signed with Ring of Honor. Travis Akers posted a video of Gunn's sighting from River City Con Wrestling, that also has Teddy Long in the video on his Twitter account.

He captioned the video, "A surprise tonight at RCWC Official as Teddy Long appears and introduces Austin Gunn, son of WWE Hall of Famer, Billy Gunn. Austin announces he just signed with Ring of Honor."

Near the end of the video is when Gunn comes out wearing an ROH shirt and then the video stops before he gets in the ring.

Austin Gunn hasn't made an announcement yet nor has his father, who is currently signed with All Elite Wrestling as a producer for the company. In April, Gunn and D-Generation X members Sean "X Pac" Waltman, Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Brian "Road Dogg" James, and Chyna were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Below is the video: