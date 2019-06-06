This past Tuesday, Goldberg returned to WWE TV to promote his match against The Undertaker at Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia.

He cut the above promo stating he's been waiting over 20 years to face The Undertaker. Goldberg brought up that the "family man Goldberg" will not be in the ring with The Undertaker, as a light switch went off in his head. The Undertaker will be getting the Goldberg of old this Friday, June 6th.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Goldberg's promo was not scripted by WWE, and he was using his own words. He has a similar deal to Paul Heyman and Brock Lesnar where he has his own creative freedom when it comes to promo work.

This will be Goldberg's first match since losing to Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 33 in 2017. Goldberg was later inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2018 as the headliner.