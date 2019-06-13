It's interesting that Vince McMahon, Stephanie McMahon, Triple H and Kevin Dunn were all absent from this week's WWE RAW and SmackDown TV tapings in California, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. This may be a first that all four top officials were not present.

Stephanie is not a regular at TV these days and only comes when she's needed, which hasn't been the case as of late. Triple H decided to make the trip to Florida since there were back-to-back days of WWE NXT TV tapings at Full Sail University. Triple H felt that he needed to be in Florida for the NXT "Takeover: Toronto" build, to help get everything ready.

Vince was not there because he had some "corporate items" that he felt he needed to take care of. Dunn doesn't come to TV tapings when Vince isn't there.

WWE head writer Ed Koskey was said to be "running around like crazy" at Monday's RAW, "kind of in control" it was said.

Dana Warrior, who recently started working with the WWE creative team, was also there. She worked hands-on with Lacey Evans. There's no word on if Evans is a project of Warrior's, but Warrior works heavily with Evans on her promos.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

