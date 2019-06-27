The Undertaker reportedly gave WWE a short list of potential opponents for his next match following the WWE Super ShowDown debacle with WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg, and Drew McIntyre was one of the requested opponents on that list, according to Sports Illustrated.

Taker is set to return to the ring at the July 14 WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view, teaming with Roman Reigns to face McIntyre and Shane McMahon.

There's no word yet on who else Taker wanted to face, but we will keep you updated. There has been speculation on the tag team match possibly leading to Taker vs. McIntyre at SummerSlam, but that has not been confirmed yet.