- Above is video from tonight's WWE NXT "Takeover: XXV" Pre-show with Charly Caruso, Sam Roberts and Pat McAfee.

- Triple H revealed that he was working backstage with Michael Cole and WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels for tonight's 25th Takeover special from the Webster Bank Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut. He tweeted the following photo from the show:

- Tommaso Ciampa appeared on tonight's Takeover pre-show and received a huge ovation from the crowd, which he acknowledged by standing on top of the announce table. Ciampa noted how good he feels at just over 12 weeks after neck fusion surgery, and said he doesn't care who has the NXT Title when he returns, Adam Cole or NXT Champion Johnny Gargano, because he will become champion. Below are a few shots from the appearance: