There has been a lot of talk about lucha veteran Rush and his future once his current Ring of Honor contract expires at the end of the year, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

WWE officials have wanted to sign Rush for some time, but there's another potential contractual issue as he is still under contract to Mexico's CMLL promotion until early 2021.

It was reported back in January that Andrade, who is good friends with Rush, reportedly warned him about signing with WWE before he inked the ROH deal. The report stated that Andrade "pretty much warned" Rush and lucha star Dragon Lee about signing with WWE.

The Observer notes that Andrade's warning came at a time when he was unhappy with how the company was barely using him, and had been down on how his WWE NXT run went. Andrade is now happy with his role in WWE, is getting a push and making money, and is in a good relationship with Charlotte Flair.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

