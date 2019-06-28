Eric Bischoff is set to officially kick off his run as Executive Director of WWE SmackDown at Tuesday's episode from San Antonio, Texas, according to PWInsider.

Paul Heyman is at RAW just about every week, but he will likely officially kick off his tenure as Executive Director of WWE RAW on Monday in Dallas, TX.

The report also noted that both Heyman and Bischoff are already officially "on the job" with their new roles. Their ideas and contributions will reportedly be implemented over time, indicating that we shouldn't expect any massive overnight changes to immediately take place.

There's still no word yet on if Bischoff and Heyman will be appearing on TV next week after the conflicting reports from earlier due to the WWE arena e-mail blasts. You can read our report on those advertisements by clicking here.