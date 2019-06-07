- WWE posted this video of Byron Saxton interviewing Mansoor Al-Shehail ahead of the 50-Man Battle Royal at WWE Super ShowDown today. Mansoor, who has been working WWE NXT, is of Saudi Arabian descent, and is rumored to win today's big match. He made his WWE TV debut at Greatest Royal Rumble in 2018.

- Baron Corbin took to Twitter today and commented on how he plans to win the WWE Universal Title from Seth Rollins at Super ShowDown.

"Most people struggle to even achieve one great thing in life. Tonight at #WWESSD I add Universal Champion to my long, long list of accomplishments!," Corbin said.

- Speaking of Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia, WWE posted these red carpet arrival interviews with Dolph Ziggler, WWE Champion Kofi Kingston, Triple H and Randy Orton. Ziggler vs. Kingston and Orton vs. Triple H will take place later today at the big event from Jeddah.