WWE has confirmed that Monday's RAW episode will see Baron Corbin announce the Special Guest Referee for his match with WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins at WWE Stomping Grounds.

Corbin was granted the Special Guest Referee stipulation after recent issues with referee John Cone. Rollins previously retained his title over Corbin at WWE Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia last Friday.

As noted, Rollins will defend his title against Corbin once again at the first-ever WWE Stomping Grounds pay-per-view on June 23 from the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington. The storyline is that Rollins also has to deal wit a potential Money In the Bank cash-in from Brock Lesnar.

Monday's RAW from the Staples Center in Los Angeles will also feature a Wild Card Rule appearance by SmackDown Tag Team Champion Daniel Bryan, plus an update on WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth after he was shipped to RAW in a locked production case this past week.

Below is WWE's announcement on Corbin's reveal set for Monday's RAW: