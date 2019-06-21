- Sheamus trains with Batista in this new video from his Celtic Warrior Workouts YouTube channel. The 82nd episode features The Celtic Warrior and The Animal doing a MMA workout together at Batista's gym in Tampa, Florida.

Sheamus wrote in the video description, "WWE Superstar Sheamus aka The Celtic Warrior here... Sometimes my job is a combination of working & working-out with colleagues who I also happen to be a massive fan of... case-in-point Dave Bautista aka The Animal Batista. Before my WWE career I watched this guy tearing-up the ring, and now he's part of the Marvel Universe, I watch him tearing-up the big screen as Drax in Guardians of the Galaxy. So getting to do a Brave Change workout with Big Dave was awesome for so many reasons. So much so, I took a ten hour drive from Nashville to Tampa to hook-up with The Animal who was on his first day back in the gym, getting-back into MMA with his coach Josh Rafferty. So the theme of our workout was Easing Back To The Gym After A Break which is a very important part of training no matter what the discipline. The the temptation to crush-it on your first day back at the gym after a prolonged break is the worst game plan ever. You gotta ease back into it, especially as you get older. Word to the wise kids, and all those in a rush to... Brave Change."

WWE Now goes live before WWE Stomping Grounds 2019 Cathy Kelley and Kayla Braxton will host a live preview of WWE Stomping Grounds 2019 on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube, this Sunday at 3 ET/noon PT. The live preview will feature Alexa Bliss, Nikki Cross, Dolph Ziggler and Heavy Machinery. With Cross by her side, Bliss will talk about her impending SmackDown Women's Title Match against Bayley. Ziggler will give insight into how he prepared to face WWE Champion Kofi Kingston inside a steel cage. Plus, Heavy Machinery will look toward their match against the SmackDown Tag Team Champions Daniel Bryan & Rowan. Do not miss this unique look at Superstars before WWE Stomping Grounds with this WWE Now live special, streaming this Sunday on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube at 3 ET/noon PT.

- WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon just spent the past week in France for the 2019 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, which she has attended for the past few years. Stephanie spoke at a few of the events and appeared for panels, and at one point presented a WWE Title belt to Shelley Zalis, the CEO of Female Quotient.

McMahon also appeared at the Women's World Cup of soccer to represent WWE and Fox Sports while in France, to promote the upcoming SmackDown move to Fox Friday nights.

Below are several photos and videos from Stephanie's trip to Cannes Lions:

Thank you for the interview @cnbcKaren! I sure do talk with my hands a lot!!! #CannesLions2019 @CNBCi https://t.co/hRtrXoiy47 — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) June 17, 2019

I had the opportunity to moderate a panel on the #FIFAWWC at #CannesLions with @alywagner and @alexilalas yesterday, it doesn't get much cooler than that! @foxsports pic.twitter.com/iMYdM3v8UC — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) June 18, 2019

Throughout my career I've been known to break all the rules that don't make sense. I couldn't have been more excited by the gift of a Chief Trouble Maker @WWE championship belt! Thank you @StephMcMahon, I will always cherish this. #fqlounge #canneslions pic.twitter.com/4nCnI4GP3b — Shelley Zalis (@ShelleyZalis) June 17, 2019

.@ShelleyZalis I have never known a bigger Champion for women and equality than you. Thank you for all you do for others, #YouDeserveIt! https://t.co/TdpGpngtT1 — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) June 18, 2019

Had fun meeting @jillianbell and seeing my friend, @taylorcomedy in Cannes. Apparently Jillian played me in #Workaholics on @comedycentral, I can't wait to check it out! #canneslions pic.twitter.com/5fxeJgTJDg — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) June 19, 2019