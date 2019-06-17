Former WWE Superstar Dave Bautista f.k.a Batista spoke with Chris Van Vliet about an array of wrestling topics as well as his upcoming movie, Stuber. Batista was asked about his infamous 'Give me what I want' promo with Triple H prior to WrestleMania 35. Batista said he failed to remember a specific line that was meant to further the promo.

"It's weird because somewhere in that it was supposed to be that [Give me what I want] but we didn't really figure it out," Batista admitted. "We didn't talk about it. It wasn't written out. There were certain things we were looking for in that promo. There was something that I hadn't said so [Triple H] kept dragging it out. I wasn't sure what it was. So, I had to keep escalating cause once I went there I couldn't back. So, that's why I kept saying it louder and louder.

"I'm waiting for his cue and he's waiting for my cue and we just weren't getting there. And then finally it dawned on me, I needed to say something in that promo, I can't remember exactly what it was. That's why it kept going bigger and bigger. It wasn't intentional."

Adding another mishap to his recent WWE run, Batista said he tripped while getting into the ring at WrestleMania 35 against Triple H. Despite misstep-ping on the biggest WWE program of the year, Batista said the trip took all his fears and nerves away while assisting him in enjoying his WrestleMania moment.

"I tripped," Batista said. "I think one of my boots got stuck on the rope. I was so worked up before that and after I tripped, I just had fun. It was fun and I had fun. I just went out there and started living in that moment because I knew it was the last time I was going to be there…that put me at ease believe it or not. I got out of that car, I was terrified and nervous, I was cold again. I was concerned about way too much other than our match and after I tripped, it all went away."

Though numerous wrestlers seem to always make some kind of return or comeback later in their career, Batista said his return against Triple H was indeed his last match. Batista admitted to being open to returning to WWE programming in a different role or a Hall Of Fame induction, but in regards to another actual in-ring match, Batista appears to be fully done.

"This is the real wrestling retirement," Batista said. "I am done. My in-ring career is over. I would love to go back on the show because I love the company and I believe in the product. So I would go back onto the show and if they ask me to go into the Hall Of Fame I will, but I will not have another match. I will go broke before I have another wresting match and I will not go and wrestle for another promotion. It's not going to happen."

Batista lost to Triple H at WrestleMania 35 and has not appeared on WWE programming since. Batista's new film Stuber is scheduled for release on July 12, 2019.