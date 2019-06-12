WWE creative has come under fire recently. Jon Moxley recently detailedhis frustrations with WWE creative. Recently Batista spoke with Ryan Satin for Pro Wrestling Sheet and creative was a major subject.

"The creative process I still don't get," Batista exasperated. "It was a nightmare to me the last time, I was there, which was 2014, and it seems like it's become worse. I feel like they don't have a clear vision, a long-term vision, everything is very week-to-week. It doesn't seem like they stick to a plan very much."

The issues run much deeper than the current creative. Batista feels that the talent is too restricted and does not have creative freedom, which can stunt the growth of talents.

"[Chris] Jericho pointed out something to me that makes complete sense. He said that John Cena is the last guy who is gonna be over like he is," Bautista explained. "It's because the performers now they're limited. Their hands are tied. They can't go to war like we used to. We used to go to war and beat the crap out of each other and it earned a level of respect from people. And it was just like a different level of respect, it was a different level of getting over. We had more freedom."

During his recent run, Batista discussed the rise of Kofi Kingston. Batista was not surprised about Kingston's rise, but rather how long WWE missed the boat on him.

"I'm surprised Kofi wasn't at the point he is now years ago," Batista exclaimed. "With all the love he is getting now, he deserved that many years ago, when I was there. He was something special in FCW. They got the bright idea so many years later. The guy is money, he is a star."

During Bautista's initial run, WWE did not have much competition. With AEW debuting on TNT this fall soon, Batista noted that he will probably not be watching.

"I saw certain clips, I didn't watch," Batista admitted. "It would be hard pressed for me to actually sit down and watch a wrestling show, of any promotion. It's hard for me to sit down and watch TV shows, I'm not that guy."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Pro Wrestling Sheet with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.