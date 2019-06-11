- Above is video of Sarah Schreiber talking to Ember Moon after Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose broke her Nintendo Switch during a backstage segment on this week's WWE SmackDown episode. Schreiber asked Moon how it felt to be bullied around by Deville and Rose.

"How do you think I feel? They broke my Switch," Moon said. "They broke it. You know, the only thing I try to do is make the best of my time back here. I try to read a book, be left alone. I try to play my video game, be left alone, but Mandy and Sonya will not leave me alone."

Moon continued and said last week she tore up Mandy's Muscle & Fitness Hers cover because Rosa and Deville wouldn't leave her alone then. Moon said she's done nothing to provoke Rose and Deville, but now she will be doing something to get revenge for her Nintendo Switch being destroyed.

- Tonight's WWE SmackDown featured two local enhancement talents in tag team action - AJ Kirsh and Dave Dutra. They were billed as the YOLO County Tag Team Champions, complete with cardboard title belts and all. They worked a segment with SmackDown Tag Team Champions Daniel Bryan and Rowan, and then lost a quick match to Heavy Machinery.

Kirsh is former WWE Tough Enough competitor AJ Kirsch, who came in at #5 in the fifth season. He worked a WWE Superstars match in 2011, losing to Brodus Clay, and has appeared as an extra at other WWE events. AJ also works with 2K on motion capture work for the WWE 2K video games. Dutra, a California indie wrestler who is currently worked with the Underground Wrestling Alliance, used his real name.

Below is video from the segment on SmackDown:

- SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley took to Twitter after this week's blue brand show and tweeted about WWE 205 Live, calling it her favorite. Bayley also noted that people backstage were on their feet for the Fatal 4 Way main event, which saw Akira Tozawa and Drew Gulak finish with a double pin to earn a Triple Threat title shot from WWE Cruiserweight Champion Tony Nese at WWE Stomping Grounds. Oney Lorcan and Humberto Carrillo were the other two participants. You can see Bayley's 205 Live tweets below: