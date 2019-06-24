The first-ever WWE Stomping Grounds pay-per-view saw SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley retain her title over Alexa Bliss. The match saw interference from Nikki Cross, who was in the corner of Bliss. Below is post-match video of Sarah Schreiber talked to Bayley about the win. She asked how happy it made her.

"I'm really happy," Bayley said. "I honestly didn't really expect Nikki Cross to be a threat as she was out there, but it turns out that she is. I get what she was trying to do, I may have dove onto her but it wasn't my fault. She's put there, she's taking the risk. You know what happens out there. Despite everything, everything Alexa has said, everything she's trying to whisper into Nikki Cross' ear about it... all that matters is this, all that matters is that I have ended that chapter with Alexa Bliss. Now I can move on, move on to the SmackDown roster, move on to building the division and move on to creating and building, and everything... just this. I want to create and build my legacy as the best SmackDown Women's Champion you've ever seen."

Bayley then called out several blue brand Superstars when asked who she wants to face next.

"Let's see. Well, SmackDown Liv Morgan... where you at? Come on. Come on, dude. We have a lot of history with The Riott Squad, let's see what you got all by yourself. Ember Moon, she's good. We had a little Mixed Match Challenge action. Peyton Royce, Billie Kay, Kairi, Asuka, whoever. Charlotte... any time, any place, anywhere. Wooooo! I'm going to be the champ for a long time, so it don't matter," Bayley said.

For those who missed it, below is a clip from the Bliss vs. Bayley match at Stomping Grounds: